Jidenna & Mr Eazi Sample A Classic Busta Rhymes On "Zodi"

Jidenna's embraced his African roots in his music. Citing highlife as an influence, he became a staple in modern R&B while still adding afrobeats in his music. He's getting ready to release his forthcoming project, 85 To Africa in the coming weeks. Ahead of its release, he teams up with Mr Eazi for a brand new single off of the project.

Jidenna blessed fans with a double whammy today with the release of two new singles. He linked up with Mr. Eazi for one of the singles which it titled "Zodi." Jidenna's latest tracks have infused even more hip-hop into it. While "Zodi" is definitely rooted in afrobeats, it does include a very noticeable sample of Busta Rhymes' "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See."

85 To Africa drops on Aug. 23rd.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby make you look my eyes

Many things I wanna do tonight

No need to look to stars

I want to change your life



