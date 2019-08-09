mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jidenna & Mr Eazi Sample A Classic Busta Rhymes On "Zodi"

Aron A.
August 09, 2019 15:09
CoverCover

Zodi
Jidenna Feat. Mr Eazi

Jidenna brings it back home to Nigeria with some assistance from Mr. Eazi.


Jidenna's embraced his African roots in his music. Citing highlife as an influence, he became a staple in modern R&B while still adding afrobeats in his music. He's getting ready to release his forthcoming project, 85 To Africa in the coming weeks. Ahead of its release, he teams up with Mr Eazi for a brand new single off of the project.

Jidenna blessed fans with a double whammy today with the release of two new singles. He linked up with Mr. Eazi for one of the singles which it titled "Zodi." Jidenna's latest tracks have infused even more hip-hop into it. While "Zodi" is definitely rooted in afrobeats, it does include a very noticeable sample of Busta Rhymes' "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See."

85 To Africa drops on Aug. 23rd.

Quotable Lyrics
Baby make you look my eyes
Many things I wanna do tonight
No need to look to stars
I want to change your life

