mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

J.I.D Revives 2017 Single "Bruuuh" With Denzel Curry Remix

Erika Marie
February 05, 2021 01:02
470 Views
130
4
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Bruuuh (Remix)
J.I.D Feat. Denzel Curry

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The two emcees effortlessly complement each other on the track.


The remix that everyone has been waiting for has finally arrived. JID recently shared that he would be adding two songs to DSPs at the stroke of midnight, and now fans can enjoy his singles "Cludder" and the Conway The Machine-assisted "Ballads" on streaming services. With the good news also comes the remix to his track "Bruuuh," a Willie B. production that first dropped back in 2017. It's been a fan favorite over the years and now, we can enjoy it once more, this time with an additional fire verse from Florida's Denzel Curry.

The two lyricists blend effortlessly of the updated version of JID's years-old single, making their partnership a must-have among Friday's (February 5) releases. We're still waiting on more news about JID's forthcoming project, but we're happy to have "Bruuuh (Remix)" on repeat until then. Check it out and let us know what you think. 

Quotable Lyrics

Movie groovy, jinkies, Scooby
Very spooky, soul is black as Moolies
Talk like Pootie, I spit fire loogies
Comin' off the kufi with the blues, no Tookie
So many y'alls, I'm bored, there's too many yawns
I got a lot of green, it's too many lawns
I'm still hot 'til I set in the dawn, until a n*gga rockin' Saint Laurent

J.I.D
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  13  0
  4
  470
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
J.I.D Denzel Curry
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS J.I.D Revives 2017 Single "Bruuuh" With Denzel Curry Remix
130
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject