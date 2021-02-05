J.I.D Revives 2017 Single "Bruuuh" With Denzel Curry Remix

The remix that everyone has been waiting for has finally arrived. JID recently shared that he would be adding two songs to DSPs at the stroke of midnight, and now fans can enjoy his singles "Cludder" and the Conway The Machine-assisted "Ballads" on streaming services. With the good news also comes the remix to his track "Bruuuh," a Willie B. production that first dropped back in 2017. It's been a fan favorite over the years and now, we can enjoy it once more, this time with an additional fire verse from Florida's Denzel Curry.

The two lyricists blend effortlessly of the updated version of JID's years-old single, making their partnership a must-have among Friday's (February 5) releases. We're still waiting on more news about JID's forthcoming project, but we're happy to have "Bruuuh (Remix)" on repeat until then. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Movie groovy, jinkies, Scooby

Very spooky, soul is black as Moolies

Talk like Pootie, I spit fire loogies

Comin' off the kufi with the blues, no Tookie

So many y'alls, I'm bored, there's too many yawns

I got a lot of green, it's too many lawns

I'm still hot 'til I set in the dawn, until a n*gga rockin' Saint Laurent