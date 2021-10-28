J.I.D & Imagine Dragons Link Up For "Enemy" Ahead Of Netflix's "Arcane"

League of Legends, a popular online video game, is about to jump into a different arena.

Arcane, an animated series set in the League of Legends universe, is set to debut on Netflix on November 6. And just over a week before the series hits the internet, League of Legends has debuted a new song from Arcane's three-part soundtrack.

"Enemy," which features Imagine Dragons and J.I.D, is an powerful record about staying strong, even when your back is against the wall.

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Imagine Dragons provides its signature sound, and with stripped-down vocals resting on top of a skeletal instrumental, weaves a web of inspirational messages before building into a couple of huge choruses. Handling the third-and-final verse, J.I.D spits aggressively, bouncing between rhyme patterns and changing speeds like only he can.

Visuals accompanying "Enemy" feature animated versions of Imagine Dragons and J.I.D, making their way through the Arcane plot, before revealing the "Radioactive" rock band and Dreamville rapper sitting around a bar table in the League of Legends universe.

Quotable Lyrics

I blasted off the planet rock to cause catastrophe

And it matters, more because I had it not

Had I thought about wreaking havoc on an opposition

Kinda shockin’ they wanted static

With precision I’m automatic

Quarterback I ain’t talkin’ sacking