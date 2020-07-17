mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

J.I The Prince Of N.Y Arrives With New EP "Welcome To GStarr Vol. 1"

Alex Zidel
July 17, 2020 10:04
Welcome To GStarr Vol. 1
J.I the Prince of N.Y

J.I the Prince of N.Y releases his new EP "Welcome to GStarr Vol. 1" with Lil Durk and Myke Towers.


When you've got a name like J.I the Prince of N.Y, you've got to show out on each release. Thankfully, the 18-year-old already has a proven track record and, with his new project Welcome to GStarr Vol. 1, he backs up what everyone has been talking about.

Earning some national buzz and covering Spotify's RADAR program, J.I takes a summer-filled approach to his new music.

"I tried to put more like reggae, Afro, dancehall beats and vibes on the tape so people could vibe more," he told us in an exclusive interview.

Containing six new songs and collaborations with Lil Durk and Myke Towers, J.I officially taps in with Welcome to GStarr Vol. 1. Stay tuned for everything he has planned in the next few months.

Tracklist:

1. 20k (Intro)
2. Beautiful Girl
3. Spanglish (with Myke Towers)
4. Love in the Club
5. Pain (with Lil Durk)
6. Washing Away My Sins (Outro)

