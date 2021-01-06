J.I. Covers Drake's "Marvin's Room" For Spotify Singles

New York rapper J.I is coming through heavy to start off the year, covering Drake's classic hit "Marvin's Room" for Spotify Singles.

The rising artist has been picking up a national buzz and it's looking like he could really blow up in 2021. J.I is one of the most versatile young artists on the scene, switching effortlessly between his singing and rapping flows. Formerly known as the Prince of N.Y, J.I returns after a strong calendar effort with two stripped-down new songs for Spotify Singles, dropping an acoustic version of "Letter 2 U" as well as Drake's "Marvin's Room".

"The reasons why I picked these tracks are because ‘Letter 2 U’ was the first single off HLK V.3 and was very well received. I picked to cover Drake because he is a prolific staple for Generation Z," said the 19-year-old. "‘Marvin’s Room’ is a vibe so recreating this song made sense."

Let us know if you think he did a good job with it. Listen below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I think I'm addicted to naked pictures

And sitting talking 'bout b*tches that we almost had

I don't think I'm conscious of makin' monsters

Outta the women I sponsor 'til it all goes bad

We threw a party, yeah, we threw a party

B*tches came over, yeah, we threw a party

I was just calling, 'cause they was just leavin'

Talk to me, please, don't have much to believe in