She's made her way through a few reality shows throughout the years and some say she left a path of destruction along the way. Whether she was fighting her Love & Hip Hop New York castmates or arguing with Ms. Deb on Growing Up Hip Hop, Jhonni Blaze is a talent who is known for her temper more than her music.

The singer has also been caught up in a few headlines, as well, associated with some of our favorite rappers. Jhonni recently chatted with Supa Cindy from 99 Jamz radio station to talk about her controversial history and the spiritual growth she's experienced over the years. While there, Supa Cindy couldn't help but ask Jhonni about the famous men she's been linked to including Empire's Bryshere Gray (who is just her friend), Fetty Wap (who she worked on a few records with), Rich Dollaz (who she was "talk-dating" at one point), and then Drake, who blocked her after she spread rumors about him.

"Never dated Drake," Jhonni flat out admitted. She said when she was in her early twenties, she was "all about being into the brag and if something doesn't go my way, I wanna go off on somebody and post their number." When she learned that Drake was "talking to" her friends, she decided to air him out on social media. Years ago, she even sat down with VladTV and said that she and the rapper had a "five-some" without protection, a declaration she would later apologize about.

"It was just really bad, I've apologized," Jhonni said. "He unblocked me, that's a good thing... Everything's cool. I feel like one day we'll bump into each other and it'll be I [apologize], he's heard me say [it] millions of times. We all grow up and build and become better people so that was just something that I wish I was this age now. It would have went totally different." She added that Drake is a "phenomenal artist" who is "so dope."

Check out more from Jhonni Blaze below including her opening up about being a sex trafficking victim and working on bettering herself after the traumas in her life.