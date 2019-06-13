Jessie Reyez is currently on the road, hitting festival stages throughout the summer from the United States to Sweden. Yet, the Toronto singer carved out time in her busy schedule to perform the remix to her single "Imported" featuring 6LACK on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Atlanta's 6LACK joined her on stage for the intimate, stripped-down duet as the pair recreated the energy from their recently released music video. The original version of the song first appeared on Reyez' Being Human in Public EP that she dropped back in October 2018.

The buzz around Reyez has existed for a few years now following the release of her debut EP Kiddo. However, it wasn't until she appeared on Eminem's Kamikaze ("Nice Guy" and "Good Guy") that mainstream audiences really began paying attention to the singer-songwriter. Reyez has been hustling and carving out her lane in the industry and while it's tough, she's not afraid of where the path will take her. “When it comes to art, there’s no blueprint," she told Wonderland. "So you’ve just got to hustle, and you’ve just got to work on your craft.”

She added, “There are so many people that want it, but lack the work ethic, or have too much fear. When you fear ‘no’s, when you fear getting rejected, it’s dangerous. You have to be willing to hear a hundred ‘no’s. ‘Cause not everybody’s gonna f*ck with you, but not everybody’s supposed to f*ck with you.”