Jessica Krug, the white George Washington University professor who admitted she lied about being black, reportedly terrorized her neighbor. Anna Anderson, who lives in the same building as Krug. She says she has been harassed by her on multiple occasions.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

“I used to go out running. She would pass me when I’m running and say, ‘Gentrifying,’” Anderson said. “She called me, ‘White trash, go back to Ohio,’ which is funny, because I’m an immigrant, I’m a white immigrant from Sweden.”

Anderson went on to tell the New York Post a number of stories that included Krug being a horrible neighbor.

“One day, my food delivery didn’t show up, so I asked my landlord if he could check the cameras, and he said, ‘Do you have any beef with Jessica?’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know who Jessica is,’ and he said, ‘She stole your package and threw it in the garbage,’ ” Anderson recalled.

“She’s a tiny person but she’s got a very big attitude, and she kinda tried to come at me, threatened to stomp on my dog, and provoke me to beat her up,” Anderson, 39, continued.

Krug admitted her lies about being black publically, this week, after others threatened to expose her. GWU has asked her to resign her tenured professorship.

