Dallas Cowboys longtime owner Jerry Jones is putting Dallas mayor Eric Johnson on blast after Johnson suggested the city could use a second football team in the same way Los Angeles and New York do. Jones said adding a second team would have disastrous effects on his beloved Cowboys.

"Well, I like the mayor," Jones said to The Dallas Morning News. "I like him personally, but he doesn’t have the depth. He doesn’t have the knowledge that others have regarding how unique Dallas is and how we enjoy the interest in the Cowboys."

"He wouldn’t want to water that down as it relates to Dallas if he knew as much, and has spent as much time in sports as I have," Jones added.





The 79 year old billionaire has owned the Cowboys since 1989. Since then, the Cowboys won three Super Bowl Rings during their dynasty riddled with Hall of Fame talent, from quarterback Troy Aikman, receiver Michael Irving, running back Emmitt Smith, and defensive back Deion Sanders. Jones himself joined the NFL Hall of Fame in 2017.

Johnson suggested the addition of a second Dallas football team amid the uncertainty of the Chargers status in Los Angeles. Chargers owner Dean Spanos is being sued by his sister for “misogynistic” behavior, and could potentially lose control of the team. Johnson hopped onto Twitter to make a case to move the Chargers to his city.

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing end to a promising season. After winning the NFC East for the first time since 2017, Dallas lost their first round matchup of the playoffs to their longtime rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas will look to bounce back from this past season and reach their first Super Bowl since 1995.

