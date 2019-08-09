Jeremy Lin has been a journeyman in the NBA and this past season, he was able to win a championship with the Toronto Raptors. Unfortunately, Lin is without a team and it doesn't appear as though there are any teams willing to give him a contract right now. Lin has been upset about this and recently explained how he feels like the league has given up on him. Lin's comments have gained a ton of traction and people are curious as to what his next move will be. In an interview with Jonathan White of the South China Morning Post, Lin said he would consider playing in China.

“Of course I am thinking about the CBA,” Lin explained. “I don’t know where I will be next year, so I don’t have expectations. I know what level I can play at, so if I don’t get that I won’t settle.”

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Lil also went on to say that he's trying to get healthy in the offseason and proves to teams around the NBA that he can still play at an elite level, even at 30 years old.

“The most important thing this year is to ‘get my legs underneath me’. This summer I have had time to recover,” Lin said. “I want to be happy, that is the main thing. When you are competing, everything is about the NBA. But I am 30 now, the main thing is to be happy.”

Would you like to see Lin on your team next season or do you feel like he's destined for a career overseas?