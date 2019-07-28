Jeremy Lin has been on many basketball teams. He started on the Golden State Warriors in 2010, but was passed onto the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, and the Toronto Raptors. Lin had a moment, fondly remembered as Linsanity, when he was the hottest guy in the game. He has cooled off since then. Lin did win a championship riding the Raptors bench, but the team chose not to resign him during this hectic offseason.

During an event in Taiwan, Lin got emotional when opening up about his struggle to find a new team. "In English, there's a saying and it says, 'Once you hit rock bottom the only way is up,'" Lin says in English before a translator mirrors his message in the native language. "But rock bottom seems to be getting more and more rock bottom for me. So, free agency has been tough 'cause I feel like in some ways the NBA has given up on me." Lin still has two months to find a team before the season begins, but with so much young talent in the game, it may be difficult for the 30-year-old to find a suitable home.