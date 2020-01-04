Had her career taken a different path, Jennifer Lopez may have had more in common with her Hustlers character than you would think. In an interview with W Magazine, Lopez said she once considered stripping before her career took off.

“I did. There was a moment in my life when my friends, who were also dancers, told me about making thousands of dollars at clubs in New Jersey," she told the magazine. "They said, ‘You won’t need to be topless.’ It sounded awfully good when I was broke and eating pizza every day, but I never did it.”

She then expanded on her role in Hustlers saying, “I was a little nervous about doing this movie because I had never played someone this dark or complicated. I liked that Ramona, the character I play, and the other strippers were looked at as equals to their patrons, the guys on Wall Street.”

She continued, “Ramona reminded me of that girlfriend we all have who is exciting but can also get you into trouble. You always miss that friend when she’s gone, but when you get together, you worry you might find yourself in some crazy situation. That’s Ramona.”

You can check out the full Best Performances issue here.