Rappers have taken to NFTs with a vengeance, and the ever-entrepreneurial Jeezy wasted little time in capitalizing on the ongoing phenomenon. A few weeks back, the rapper confirmed that he was teaming up with Liquid Avatar Technologies to bring his iconic Snowman logo into the NFT space. Now, Jeezy has confirmed that his first-ever NFT collection has officially gone live.

"My first NFT collection is now LIVE," confirms Jeezy, taking to Instagram to share the exciting news. "Be a part of history and own your very own snowman. We are dropping five different iconic versions of the snowman that got a lot to say. LETS GET IT. Link in bio."

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Interested parties can check out the drop right here, which includes five unique limited-edition animations incorporating both the Snowman and Jeezy's iconic ad-libs. For now, the "Dat's Riight" variant is up for sale, listed at $101 -- the sale, which officially kicked off today, is set to go until June 1st, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

In a few days, the second of five animations will hit the market, this time featuring Jeezy's Snowman over a purple background highlighting his "Ha Haaa" ad-lib. Third is the "Ayyy" variant, with four and five rounding it out with "Dat's Riiight" and "Yeaaah" respectively. It's certainly an interesting option for die-hard Jeezy fans, and one has to wonder how many will shell out the dough to own a piece of exclusive digital art from the trap music innovator.

Check out Jeezy's announcement post below, and should you be interested in seeing the collection for yourself, do so at your convenience here. Are you enjoying this wave of rapper NFTs that have been emerging of late?