Since the pandemic started back in March of 2020, the entire Cryptocurrency market has been in a bull market which simply means prices are going up and investors are making bank. Bitcoin is reaching all-time highs and so is Ethereum, which is a project that houses various other Crypto spaces, including the NFT world. NFTs have exploded in popularity and they are making people a whole lot of money. Numerous artists have gone out and delivered their own NFTs to fans and now, Jeezy is among those artists.

The famous rapper will be turning his iconic snowman logo into a piece of digital in conjunction with Liquid Avatar Technologies. This piece is going to be a huge target for investors, and especially those who are familiar with Jeezy's work.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for rag & bone

“Partnering with Jeezy is an amazing opportunity for Liquid Avatar and Oasis," Liquid Avatar CEO David Lucach told Hip-Hop N More. "As an artist and a businessman, we know Jeezy is always working to be at the forefront of fan outreach. NFTs have become an innovative way to sell art and engage fans and early adopters in the music industry are now able to jump right into this evolving market and expand their global footprint. Jeezy’s iconic snowman logo and brand is the perfect fit for NFTs and Oasis, and we know his success will draw even more top-level musicians to work with us.”

If you want to cop the NFT, you will actually be able to get on a waiting list over at the Oasis website. The product will officially launch later this month, which means it will arrive sooner rather than later.

