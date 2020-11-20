mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jeezy's "Here We Go" Is A Blast From The Past

Jeezy -  Here We Go

  November 20, 2020
Following a historic Verzuz battle with Gucci Mane, Jeezy came through with "The Recession 2" and let fly the nostalgic "Here We Go."

In what may very well be the most brilliantly timed album release of the past few years, Jeezyfollowed up his historic Verzuz battle with Gucci Mane (a battle that had nearly two million people watching live) with the release of his Recession 2 album. And while the rapper's sound has shifted drastically since the first installment dropped in 2008, one of the earlier cuts "Here We Go" does feel quite nostalgic in nature.

Produced by Don Cannon and Sean Momberger, the instrumental features a blend of triumphant horns and contemporary percussion, symbolizing Jeezy's transition into the new era. And while the times may have changed, Jeezy's propensity for keeping it real on wax has yet to fade. "Boy you be talkin' that shit 'cause I'm out the gutter," he spits. "And I was talkin' that shit when I came out my mother / Before he took his first breath, I lost my only brother / We motherfuck the world raw, I lost my only rubber." From there, he proceeds to assert his dominance over those of lesser ambition, a quality that has become a crucial part of his identity.

Overall, "Here We Go" feels like an appropriate blend of classic Jeezy and modern Jeezy, a welcome balancing act between two eras. Be sure to show The Snowman some love in the comments, and check out his brand new album The Recession 2 right here. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Boy you be talkin' that shit 'cause I'm out the gutter 
And I was talkin' that shit when I came out my mother 
Before he took his first breath, I lost my only brother 
We motherfuck the world raw, I lost my only rubber

SONGS Jeezy's "Here We Go" Is A Blast From The Past
