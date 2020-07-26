Jeezy's Thug Motivation 101 was the birth of a new era in hip-hop. Though T.I. and Gucci Mane had already put this new wave of hip-hop on the map, Jeezy had the backing of both Def Jam, as a solo artist, and Bad Boy, as a member of Boyz N Da Hood, and was able to bring trap music to new heights. With today marking 15 years since the album's release, the rapper shared a lengthy post reflecting on his evolution since those days in 2005.

"Hopped off the porch in my momma two bedroom trailer with a dream, a grind and an all around vision.My vision was to take a culture that was demonized and told they would never be anything or have anything. I endured any type of obstacles u can think of; from dodging penitentiary to having a full time job of staying alive . I always told myself if u want heaven its on the other side of hell," he wrote.

"So I took all the chances to get there. In the process I obtained and gained insight of the art of (adversity) and I turned my pain into passion and put the passion into my music, so the world could see it was possible. To become something even when everyone is counting on you being nothing," he continued. "Even at this present day, everything I stand for is about evolution. Evolve or Die! Thank you to everyone who supported my vision and my music, that got some through your hardships, prison time, college courses and even life in general."

