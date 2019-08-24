It's Jeezy week, and to cap off a week of promoting and celebrating his new album, TM104: The Legend of the Snowman, the Atlanta rapper stopped by his hometown's Weather Channel studio. Jeezy kicked off his segment as guest meteorologist by introducing himself to viewers as "yours truly, the weatherman, better known as the snowman". Given the snowman theme that has pervaded Jeezy's work and image since he stepped onto the scene, giving a weather report was definitely an ingenious marketing idea.

Jeezy gave a regular report until the screen switched to display a forecast calling for snow in Atlanta with "The Legend of the Snowman" written at the top. He explained this weird meteorological phenomenon: "It's gonna get to snowing, cause my album is in the streets and I am the snowman, Atlanta, Georgia".

Jeezy also rocked one of his iconic snowman tees, which is pretty hilarious when you remember that they were banned from schools nationwide back around the release of his debut studio album, Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101. The shirts became incredibly popular but when school administrators realized that the snowman symbolized Jeezy's coke-dealing past, they weren't thrilled. Now, it all comes full circle as Jeezy releases the last instalment of the Thug Motivation series through Def Jam. The top comment on The Weather Channel's tweet calls out Jeezy for his subtle move on broadcast television, "Y’all know he’s taking about cocaine, right".

Watch for the outtakes at the end.