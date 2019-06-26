Jeezy & Master P Connect On "Gone"

The Snowman and the Ice Cream man have connected for a brand new track. With Master P's new film I Got The Hook Up 2 dropping next month, the No Limit CEO joined forces with Jeezy for a new cut off of the soundtrack titled, "Gone." The two Southern legends connect with Drumma Boy who cook up a fire instrumental for the two rappers.

I Got The Hook Up 2 comes over 20 years after the original debuted in 1998. The film is set to be released on July 12th. “This project is not only hilariously funny, but it expresses the vitality of gentrification, entrepreneurship, and coming together as a family during hard times,” Master P said about the film. “With all the tragedies in the world, we could all use a good laugh. This is one of the many projects on the way from Genius Minds Films.”

Quotable Lyrics

Pour a little out for my n***as ain't with us

Pull up in them cars and them toys go with us

Pull up in them cars and them girls gone with us

Ball 'til we fall, tell the feds free my n***as