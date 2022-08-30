While the Lakers have three superstars on the roster, including LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis, there is no doubt that the team has been out of sorts these days. Last year, they couldn't even make it to the play-in round, and very few people have faith that they will go much farther this year.

Team owner Jeanie Buss begs to differ, however, as she loves the players on this team. In fact, during an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Buss made an eye-opening statement about Westbrook, that is sure to raise some eyebrows.

"From my point of view, (Westbrook) was our best player last year," Buss said. Amick was admittedly dumbfounded by the quote and asked Buss for a follow-up. She eventually corrected herself, noting that Russ was great when it came to showing up for work.

“The word I should have used was ‘consistent,’” she told Amick. “He played 78 games last season.”

While this may be true, it is important to note that the Lakers were out of sync largely due to how poorly of a fit Russ was with the roster. Heading into this season, the Lakers may even consider moving Russ as there are players out there who would complement LeBron and AD a whole lot better.

