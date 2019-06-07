Jean Deaux Sets The Summer Mood With New Kehlani & ROMderful Single "Anytime"

Jean Deaux is set to drop off her anticipated EP Empathy on Friday, June 14th. Ahead of its release, she's given us a sweet tune with the likes of Kehlani and Birmingham, UK producer ROMderful.

"Anytime" is an easy listening beat that sets the tone and heightened expectations for the Chicago singer's next body of work. The EP will be comprised of seven songs with even more to look forward to since Duckworth is featured on the sixth track, "Life Lines" along with Terrace Martin.

"Transitioning to music, my only goal in life with anything is to be really good at shit," Jean previously stated when discussing what she wanted from being a musician. "I don’t want to do anything and not be good at it. If I’m not good at it, then I’ll just do it by myself until I get better. So at that point, I just wanted to be really good."

Quotable Lyrics

You ain't gotta ask

'Cause you know I'm on the way

Got my hands behind my waist

Now my legs is giving way