J. Cole is one of the biggest hip-hop artists in the entire world and throughout the last decade, he has been able to establish himself as one of the best in the world. While Cole is primarily concerned with music and everything that comes with it, there have been times where he has dabbled in basketball. The Dreamville rapper is a proficient basketball player and looks for any opportunity to flex his skills and show people that he could easily take them in a game of 1-on-1. In this latest video which was posted by Carmelo Anthony's trainer, Chris Brickley, Cole can be seen working on his three-point shot and he's draining just about everything.

His shooting abilities demonstrate quite a bit of natural talent which only makes sense when you consider his proficiency in hip-hop. Cole is a multi-talented person and perhaps he could be the reverse version of Damian Lillard. Lillard is a beast in the NBA and can also rap just as well as anyone. When it comes to Cole, he's mostly known for hip-hop but maybe he could get himself into a league and show off even more of his basketball skills.

If you were to have to battle Cole in something, would you rather it be rap or a three-point contest? At this point, it seems like he could beat anybody in both.