Jazz Cartier Returns With "Itchin' For A Lick"

Jazz Cartier has been working hard in the studio for the last year and a half and, today, he's starting to introduce us to his next moves. The Canadian rapper is embraced across the nation, releasing his debut studio album Fleurever in 2018. With a new series on the way, it was time for Cuzzi to drop off more heat, starting us off with "Itchin' For A Lick."

Over a gloomy instrumental, Jazz Cartier makes a dark return to his underground roots in this one, which sets off the rollout to his next project. Listen below to see why the 27-year-old Toronto rapper is one of the kings of his city.

Quotable Lyrics:

Riding 'round the city, it's a motherfucking witch hunt

Baby want some money just so she can get her lips done

Louis or Chanel, bought 'em both, couldn't pick one

I'm itchin' for a lick