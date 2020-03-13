mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jazz Cartier Returns With "Itchin' For A Lick"

Alex Zidel
March 13, 2020 15:40
Canadian rapper Jazz Cartier is ready to start dropping new music, starting with "Itchin' For A Lick."


Jazz Cartier has been working hard in the studio for the last year and a half and, today, he's starting to introduce us to his next moves. The Canadian rapper is embraced across the nation, releasing his debut studio album Fleurever in 2018. With a new series on the way, it was time for Cuzzi to drop off more heat, starting us off with "Itchin' For A Lick."

Over a gloomy instrumental, Jazz Cartier makes a dark return to his underground roots in this one, which sets off the rollout to his next project. Listen below to see why the 27-year-old Toronto rapper is one of the kings of his city.

Quotable Lyrics:

Riding 'round the city, it's a motherfucking witch hunt
Baby want some money just so she can get her lips done
Louis or Chanel, bought 'em both, couldn't pick one
I'm itchin' for a lick

Jazz Cartier new song new music
