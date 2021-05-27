Over the last year, Jordan Brand athletes have been sporting the Air Jordan 35 during NBA games. Perhaps the two most popular athletes to do so are Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics. Tatum has come through with some great colorways of the Jordan 35 over the past year and Jumpman has entrusted him with helping to grow the shoe and make it a top-tier option for aspiring ballplayers.

Every single year, Jumpman drops a brand new silhouette and 2021 is poised to be no different. In fact, during Game Two against the Brooklyn Nets, Tatum got to wear the Air Jordan 36, making him the first NBA player to wear the shoe during a game. As you can see in the photos below, the shoe is a mid-top and the initial colorway is black, purple, and orange.

Overall, it is a pretty unique model and just like most new Jumpman silhouettes, we're sure it will be polarizing for a few months prior to its release. For now, however, no release information has been given, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

In the meantime, let us know what you think of this new model, in the comments below.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images