Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the entire NBA right now and with his level of fame, he is certainly able to move the needle in terms of sneaker sales. As a member of Jordan Brand, Doncic doesn't have a signature shoe although he mostly gets to wear the newest signature Michael Jordal model. For the last year, Doncic has mostly been wearing the Air Jordan 35 and more recently, he has been checking out the low-top version.

Today, a brand new Luka-endorsed Air Jordan 35 Low was able to make its way to the market although it ended up selling out quite fast. In the official images below, you can see how the sneaker has a white base with some flashy purple and pink details on the tongue and even the sides. These details add a nice little galactic feel to the shoe and we're sure there are some sneakerheads out there who would love to get a flashy pair of kicks likes these.

As we noted before, these are officially sold out although you will surely be able to get yourself a pair on the resale market. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

