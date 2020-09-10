Every single year, Jumpman comes out with a brand new Air Jordan model and fans are always excited. While the classic retro Jordans will always hold a special place in people's hearts, there is no denying that some of the more recent models have been great and unique in their own right. Since the Jordan 31, Jumpman has been paying homage to the sneakers that came 30 years before it. If you're counting, this means the Air Jordan 35 is supposed to follow some design traits of the Jordan 5, which as you will see, it does.

Recently, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics officially revealed what the Air Jordan 35 would look like. In the Instagram post below, you can see the Celtics star holding up a colorful pair of the new silhouette which has a similar back heel and cuff shape to the Jordan 5. Overall, it's a pretty interesting model and we will surely be seeing a plethora of colorways make it to market once the shoe is officially released.

For now, there is no information on when this silhouette will be dropping to the masses, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.