Jaye Newton Is At His Best On "Just Pray For Me"

Milca P.
September 22, 2019 23:49
Just Pray For Me
Jaye Newton

Listen to the emcee's latest.


Jaye Newton is making the best music of career by far and such proof is embedded in the Atlanta-bred emcee's Just Pray For Me album. The full-length creation arrives with 13 tracks in total and finds the rapper recruiting from his usual pool of collaborators to deliver on a well-crafted output that delivers on an emphasized vulnerability. 

You'll find the project to be a well-rounded exploration of love and spirituality as Newton flips his transgressions into memorable selections. It's a highlight on the pool of talent bubbling in Atlanta's underground and makes for an essential listen as the new season gets underway.

Listen to Just Pray For Me below.

 

