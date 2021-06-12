JayDaYoungan Builds Upon His Sound With New Album "23 Is Back"

JayDaYoungan has been making big moves out of Louisiana as of late and fans have been captivated by his music. From more lowkey melodic tracks to high-energy verbal barrages, JayDaYoungan has proven to be a versatile artist who isn't scared to speak on his experiences and put pain to a record. He has been dropping some new singles over the past few months and on Friday, he finally came through with his highly-anticipated project 23 Is Back.

This new effort has 13 tracks and clocks in at 28 minutes which ultimately makes this a quick and digestible listen. The artist handles every single song on his own and there is no doubt that his talents are fully shown off throughout the tape. If you're already a fan, this is going to be a must-listen and if you're new to his music, this is a solid entry point.

You can stream the new project, below.

Tracklist:

1. Lego

2. Spot Em

3. ZaZa

4. What's Wrong With You

5. Hellcat

6. Bankroll

7. Looking For You

8. Murder

9. Tear Drops

10. Young N****s

11. Shit Bag

12. Tell Me The Truth

13. Confidential Decisions