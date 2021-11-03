Jay-Z hardly does press but an 11-year-old reporter from Brooklyn got the opportunity to chop it up with the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee about his keys for success.

Jazlyn, who goes by Jazzy on social media, is an 11-year-old reporter from Brooklyn who's been going viral on TikTok and social media for her numerous interviews with some of the biggest celebrities. With 2.3M likes and 111.1K followers, Jazzy's snagged interviews with massive celebrities who offer her some words of wisdom for her TikTok page.

In the latest interview she conducted with Jay-Z, she asked him about tips for success. The rapper explained that it boiled down to two factors: trust in self and confidence. "Believe in yourself, even before anyone else believes in you. You’ve got to have ultimate confidence like you do. You’re very confident," he told her. "And just believe in yourself."

"The [goat emoji] @jayz shares a few tips for success with me & other kids watching. ... Thanks so much for sharing time with me," the caption reads.

Even though Jazzy is only 11-years-old, Jay allegedly set limits on what could be asked during the interview. At least, in the case of any "silly dinner questions." Her father, Nino Valdes, slid into the comment section of the post where he stated that she was explicitly asked by Hov not to ask any questions pertaining to the viral "$500K or dinner with Jay-Z" debate.

"Btw to all Jazzy's fans Mr. Carter politely asked her not to ask any silly dinner questions before her interview so we had to respect the [goat emoji]," he wrote. "Appreciate you @jayz for sharing time out of your busy day with her."

Part two of the interview is set to drop on Friday.