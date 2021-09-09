We're back with another installment of "Dinner with Jay-Z or $500K?" It is the viral question that pops up every once in a while, albeit with an amended number or a different artist. This time, the Roc Nation mogul is at the center of the conversation as artists and fans debate which is more valuable: a conversation with Hov or half a million dollars.

We have previously reported in this debate at length, especially as people go to verbal war with one another on social media. The discussion was recently reignited, but it seems that Tidal wants to put it all to rest...for the time being.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

On Twitter, the official Tidal account weighed in. First, the platform retweeted several memes including one that showed Jay casually enjoying a meal with his daughter. In the caption, it read, "So why you ain't take the $500K?" After getting a few laughs from the public's response, Tidal itself wrote, "Take the $500K."

Still, this will all depend on what a person finds most valuable, and there is a divide. One side believes they can glean wisdom from the billionaire mogul, while others aren't sure that a conversation is the start-up they need to launch their dreams. Let us know where you stand and check out a few posts below.