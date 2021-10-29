Jay-Z, Jadakiss, & Conway The Machine Beast Through "King Kong Riddim"

The soundtrack for The Harder They Fall has tongues wagging today (October 29), especially as new Jay-Z tracks have arrived. We'll certainly be covering them, but to kick things off, we're going to shine a light on "King Kong Riddim." The highly anticipated track features Jadakiss, Conway, Hov, and BackRoad Gee, and immediately after pressing play, fans were catapulted into a song where each artist beasts through their verse.

This single was previously teased during the trailer for The Harder They Fall, a film produced by Jay-Z that boasts a cast that includes Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Idris Elba, and Lakeith Stanfield. Hov has been making more appearances lately to help promote the film and fans are excited to hear him return to the booth with two of his fellow respected emcees. Jeymes Samuel, who serves as the film’s writer and director, also produced all songs on the original soundtrack.

Stream "King Kong Riddim" and drop your favorite bar.

Quotable Lyrics

They tryna figure out where did we get the call from

I'm tryna see where the f*ck did they get the gold from (Uh)

Soon as the chains pop, the things pop (Bah)

Right after the heart stop, the brain stops

Whenever the clock stops, the game stops (Oh)