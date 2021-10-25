Griselda has announced that Jay-Z, Jadakiss, BackRoad Gee, and Conway the Machine will be featured on the soundtrack for The Harder They Fall on the song, "King Kong Riddim." The film is an all-Black Western starring Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, and more.

Griselda shared a promotional teaser for the song on Instagram, Monday.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Jay-Z helped put together the rest of The Harder They Fall's soundtrack as he is serving as a co-producer on the movie.

Director Jeymes Samuel recently spoke about Hov's influence on the film and praised him for being an underrated cinephile.

"Me and Hov are always cooking music. But most of the stuff we go back and forth on is film," Samuel recently told GQ. "And it has always been that way. We have big debates over Scarface. I go, 'wasn't the nicest guy.' But Jay-Z and James Lassiter will break it down like 'Jeymes, he was cool. He told guys, no women, no kids.' Jay is the proper cinephile. [raps the first line to Jay-Z’s 'Heart of the City'] 'First the Fat Boys break up, now everyday I wake up…' That comes from Boomerang, Chris Rock in the mailroom. It's a thing that has run through his entire career, film."

The Harder They Fall soundtrack will be released on Oct 29th. The film is in theaters now.