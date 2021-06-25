It's been 25 years since artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Jay-Z released his debut album Reasonable Doubt and kickstarted his legendary career. The album, which is often credited for drastically changing the hip-hop scene with gritty realism and dense wordplay, is being honored today with an auction of a one-of-one NFT. The NFT, titled Heir to the Throne (a reference to the album's original name), features an artistic reconceptualization of the albums artwork done by prolific Brooklyn artist Derrick Adams. The auction will run from today (June 25th) up until July 2nd, starting at $1000.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for BACARDÍ

“Over the years JAY has collected and supported my work, and so this collaboration is particularly fulfilling. With this NFT project, we jointly embrace the opportunity to further the conversation about how artists of different mediums contribute to a more inclusive society," Adams said about the project. Adams transformed the original artwork using geometric forms, multi-layered textures- channeling both the artistic importance of the music as well as the emotional impulses of a young and aspiring Jay-Z. The two artists have a kindred relationship, as reflected in the artwork. On this, Adams says: "My portraits aim to capture the sensibility, optimism and beauty of urban life, and in JAY’s work I’ve found tremendous kinship."

The digital artwork can be seen at Sotheby's York Avenue Gallery until July 1st as well as virtually in Sotheby's gallery in Decentraland. "It’s an extraordinary honor for Sotheby’s to present Heir to the Throne in celebration of the 25th anniversary of JAY-Z’s debut masterpiece, Reasonable Doubt," Sotheby's Global Head of Pop Culture said, "It’s fitting that JAY-Z’s pioneering lyrical brilliance is commemorated through the iconic vision of acclaimed artist Derrick Adams in a bold new medium."

A portion of the proceeds from the NFL will be donated to the The Shawn Carter Foundation, which helps those facing socio-economic challenges succeed at colleges and universities.

Will you be participating in the auction for the NFT? How are you celebrating Reasonable Doubt's 25th anniversary?