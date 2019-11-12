There will never be another musical coupling like Jay-Z and Beyonce. The only pair that conceivably allow their tumultuous marital affairs and subsequent reconciliation play out entirely through albums. And great albums, at that. Together, the power couple has amassed a sizeable collective discography, including their 2017 collaborative album Everything Is Love. But to think, it all started back in the early millennium, with "Crazy In Love" and the "Bonnie & Clyde 03" Blueprint 2 classic single.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In 2013, Beyonce and Jay-Z linked up to revisit the storyline with “Part II (On the Run)," a track included on the divisive Magna Carter Holy Grail. Today, Complex has reported that the original demo recording has surfaced, courtesy of the track's co-writer James Fauntleroy. In this demo, you can hear Fauntleroy laying down what would eventually become Beyonce's vocals; a quick gander on TIDAL indicates that "Part II" was penned by a collective of Gregory Greene, Fauntleroy, J. Roc, Jonathan Meadows, Hov, Timbaland, and Tina Woods.

A vastly different offering than its predecessor, "On The Run" proved to be an inspirational single nonetheless, going on to spawn one of the biggest joint tours in recent memory. It's interesting to hear the track in its skeletal state, before Beyonce and Hov would apply their respective touches to the mix. Should you be interested in checking the song out, be sure to head over to Complex and stream it right here. Where do you feel this one stacks within their collaborative catalog?