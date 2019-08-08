Power couple Jay Z and Beyoncé's 2018 On The Run II Tour had fans climbing over each other in order to score tickets, including a woman named Sara Vahabi. On September 23, Vahabi and thousands of others made their way to the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California to check out Bey and Jay in action. Following the show, Vahabi and hoards of fans were attempting to navigate their ways through the massive parking structure.

According to Vahabi, the Rose Bowl required her to check her back at a special tent before she was able to enter the stadium. As she was walking, Vahabi claims that she tripped over a car stop, usually a slender rubber or cement block, and fell to the ground. At the most, the encounter sounds embarrassing, but Vahabi states that the injuries to her hand and elbow were so severe that she had to undergo surgery.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Yahoo! reports that her stumble was caused by "poor, inadequate and insufficient lighting" and that the Rose Bowl "failed to have properly lit the area of the parking lot or to clearly and properly mark the car stop components causing a dangerous hazardous condition that caused." Her medical bills are stacking up and she doesn't believe that she's at fault, so Vahabi is suing the City of Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Operating Company for liability, negligence, and unspecified damages. The Carters have not been named in her suit.