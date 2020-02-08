Jay Worthy, Boogie & Jake One Vibe Out On "Bellin"

Following the Kamaiyah-assisted single "Bullshit" that we got treated to a few weeks ago, Jay Worthy delivers yet another track off his upcoming Two4One project titled "Bellin" that brings us production from Jake One and a featured verse by Boogie.

Synth-heavy and packing enough bass to have your headphones bumping hard, "Bellin" is a sonic treat for anyone that appreciates catching a vibe with a side of introspective lyricism. Much like a lot of Jay Worthy's material, the Compton inspo is heavily felt from all levels — G-Funk is worked into the production side, plus you can just hear it through the cadence in his bars. Overall, this is yet another example of why we need to hear the full album, ASAP!

Listen to "Bellin" by Jay Worthy, Boogie and Jake One below, and we'll continue to keep you all updated on when he'll drop Two4One:

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm in your function, though I'm coming with, like, 10 homies

I got in something with my woman 'cause her friends on me

I'm in a house that's full of doubts so I don't get lonely

To whom I pray to when the clouds come get a grip, hold me

The camp side, the West live where all the kids know me

These hand signs for mankind, I feel like Mick Foley

Shout out to Jordan, I was young, I had his kicks on me

But f*ck a mic; I was tryna be my big homie