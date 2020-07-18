Jay Worthy & Shlohmo Unleash "Til The Morning" EP

Jay Worthy is clearly aiming to outwork his peers in 2020. After releasing two extremely potent projects earlier this year, he returns this week with his new joint project with Shlohmo titled, Til The Morning. The rapper and producer have slowly rolled out the project in the past two weeks. First, with the release of "Ride" with Krayzie Bone, and this week's offering, "Mama Used To Say." The project is a short listen with a run time of nearly 17 minutes over the course of seven tracks. Even so, it's another solid project filled with smooth beats and laidback West Coast flows.

Jay Worthy released 2wo4one earlier this year which followed the release of Eat When You're Hungry, Sleep When You're Tired. Peep Til The Morning below.