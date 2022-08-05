Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud Secure The Bag On "You Take The Credit, We'll Take The Check"

Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud are back in their bag with the release of their latest body of work, You Take The Credit, We'll Take The Check. The new album from the West Coast MC and the iconic East Coast producer marks their second collaborative effort together following 2020's Eat When You're Hungry, Sleep When You're Tired. The new project boasts double the amount of tracks than their initial outing together with 14 songs in total. The two link up with Conway, Curren$y, Larry June, Kamaiyah, and more across the tracklist.

"This album is the second chapter in me and Worthy’s musical story. The last project was the appetizer and this is the main course” Harry Fraud explained. “We’ve refined the sound this time around and zeroed in on the lavish textures that compliment Jay’s manual full of game told through his raps. All the way down to the cover art, which is a view from inside the diner off the last album’s cover. The title is a sentiment we both share, f*ck the credit, give us the bread, because at the end of the day you can’t pay your bills with clout.”