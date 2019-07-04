Jay Critch Gets A Little "Messy" On His Latest Release

Jay Critch has all the potential in the world. He's on his way to becoming one of the biggest modern stars from Brooklyn and as a member of Rich Forever, he has all the resources to make it big. Using Rich The Kid's veteran knowledge to go further in the game, Critch is easily one of the most talented kids from his city right now. He can seriously spit and when it comes down to creating a melody that's long-lasting and catchy, he can get down with that too. His new song "Messy" showcases more of his melodic side with the Hood Favorite getting back on his auto-tune tip to deliver a loosie.

The Brooklyn native is back with a couple of new tracks, which were uploaded to his SoundCloud page yesterday. "Messy" is one of the two, serving as a showcase of Critch's hitmaking ability. Listen to the cut below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

If it's 'bout a check, I'm on it

'Bout to go south side, house haunted

Top gone like an alcoholic

Whippin' it like I stole it

Gotta grind if you really want it