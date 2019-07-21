In an intentionally not so subtle fashion, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes are striking back against the current reboot trend in cinema with a reboot of their own. The first trailer for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot was released this week, ironically the same day that The Lion King premiered and the debut trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was released.

The plot will follow Jay and Silent Bob as they head to Hollywood to stop the production of a remake of “Bluntman and Chronic,” sound familiar? During a Q&A back in May, Smith described the movie by saying, “it’s literally the same f---ing movie all over again. It’s a movie that makes fun of sequels and remakes and reboots while being all three at the same time.”

The trailer also flaunts the film’s impressive cast. Craig Robinson, Jason Lee, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Rosario Dawson, Justin Long and more will all make an appearance in the Reboot.

The trailer ends with both Smith and Mewes announcing a special tour the duo will be doing this fall. Fans will be able to watch Jay and Silent Bob Reboot alongside the creators in theaters around the country and be treated for a live Q&A after the credits roll. Check out the full trailer below.