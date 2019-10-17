Preseason can be one of the funniest parts of the NBA season as players try to pull off plays they wouldn't even dare attempt during a game that actually means something. Sometimes, you will see bizarre passes and even some off-putting shot attempts. With an abundance of talent, it shouldn't be surprising that the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams who have been guilty of this at times during the preseason. Last night, JaVale McGee was the culprit as he came through with one of the more intriguing plays you'll see this year.

As you can see from the video below, McGee fakes a leg injury and leaves the court. Once he sees there is a space open on the court, he runs right back to it and collects a pass before throwing it down. McGee had a huge goofy grin on his face, with Dwight Howard laughing on the sidelines.

Fans in the comments seem to think the play was illegal and they may very well have a case. Considering its preseason, we're not sure the opposing team or even the officials are going to care too much. The Lakers were up by 28 points at the time and if you're a member of the Warriors, you knew the game was pretty much over at that point.

Perhaps McGee will try this in the regular season although we're sure head coach Frank Vogel won't be explicitly advocating for it.