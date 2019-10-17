LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers coasted to a 33-point victory in their penultimate pre-season game at the Staples Center on Wednesday night, as they throttled the Golden State Warriors from wire to wire.

LeBron led the way with a team-high 18 points to go along with 11 assists and four rebounds in his 25 minutes of action, which included a jaw-dropping no-look pass. The four-time MVP's court vision was on full display as he drove to the basket in the third quarter and flicked a pass behind his head, with his left head, to a wide open Danny Green in the corner.

Check out all angles of the ridiculous no-look dime in the video embedded below.

Anthony Daivs, who suffered a sprained right thumb during the team's second pre-season game, returned to the lineup last night and chipped in eight points, eight assists and 10 rebounds in the 126-93 win.

After the game, LeBron praised Davis' ability to do it all on the floor.

"He has seen multiple defenders for seven straight years in New Orleans. He is able to read the defense. He can create for himself any time," said James (H/T ESPN). "There are not many guys in our league that can affect the game the way AD does. He can score, rebound and pass. He just does it at a high level."

The Lakers will wrap up their pre-season slate on Friday night in San Francisco. They'll kickoff the 2019-20 season on October 22 as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers.