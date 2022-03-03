LeBron James, Frank Vogel, and the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling right now. The team has been simply abysmal, and it feels like there is no end in sight for their problems. The team could have been good, but poor chemistry has pretty well obliterated this team's ability to make a deep run in the playoffs.

While most people don't have any belief in the Lakers right now, there are still some people out there who think this team can go very far. One of those people is former assistant coach and Dallas Mavericks head coach, Jason Kidd. He has first-hand experience working with Vogel and LeBron, so it should come as no surprise that he came to their defense while speaking to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

“That’s family over there,” Kidd said. “We’ve gone through a lot of battles, won a championship. I’ve always wished those guys well … It’s tough, you know, to see Frank and those guys struggling in the sense of just trying to get healthy, trying to get together, get the chemistry going. But if there’s anyone who can get it going it’s Frank and LeBron (James). [...] Well, that’s the thing — you can never count LeBron out. And Frank. And so again, last year, we had injuries, we played in the Play-In game, found a way to win that (against Golden State), found a way to take the lead in the Phoenix series — 2-1 —and then AD (Anthony Davis) goes down. And so again, as much as we talk about health, chemistry, this is Russ (Westbrook’s) first year here. As much as they probably wanted to click right away, sometimes it just doesn’t work that way.”

Kidd and his Mavericks are having a solid season right now, and if they were to go up against the Lakers in the playoffs, they would probably win easily. With that being said, it's good to see Kidd giving some respect to his former employer, especially when they are already down for the count.

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

[Via]