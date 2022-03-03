LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been going through a lot of issues this season. While LeBron has been playing some spirited basketball, it is clear that the Lakers roster is just simply not equipped enough to actually do anything worthwhile this season. After losing 10 of their last 13 games, the team is ninth in the Western Conference standings, and it doesn't seem like things are going to get any better, any time soon.

With that being said, it should come as no surprise that LeBron is just a bit annoyed with his squad. For instance, the team had their group photo yesterday, and in the image below, LeBron's expression truly says it all.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

As you can see, the Lakers superstar is staring directly at the camera, and he does not seem very happy. Of course, this could have been just a joke for the cameras, however, when you take the team's horrific record into consideration, it's easy to see how LeBron might just be fed up with this season, and even his team, altogether.

The Lakers still have time to turn things around, however, given how poorly they have played this season, it is pretty unlikely. With that in mind, hopefully, LeBron can find the strength to continue his tenure in L.A.