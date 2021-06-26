Mark Cuban has been a very busy man over the past couple of weeks as he has had to hire a brand new coach as well as a general manager. With Rick Carlisle leaving the team, the Mavs seemed to be in a bit of disarray, however, Cuban brought in Dirk Nowitzki in an advisory role that saw him helping the team with their big decisions. In the end, Cuban and the Mavericks hired Jason Kidd as the head coach and they got Nico Harrison as their general manager.

Following Kidd's hiring, TMZ was able to catch up with Cuban where they asked him about the new acquisition. As you can imagine, Cuban was quite excited about his brand new head coach and stated that this is going to be huge for Luka Doncic's development.

David Surowiecki/Getty Images for SiriusXM

“I’m excited about it, obviously,” Cuban said. “J. Kidd is going to be great for us. He’s going to be great for Luka, for the organization. I’m really excited. [...] I think we’ll get better talent. We’ll keep on getting better. Luka will keep on getting better. And, I think Jason will help Luka and the team get better.”

The Mavericks still have a lot to do before they can contend for a title, although with Luka on their team, anything is possible at this point.

