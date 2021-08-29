Jasiah Grabs Travis Barker For "Right Now"

Jasiah is immaculate when it comes to bending genres. "Right Now" is no different. The young artist teams up with Travis Barker for this pop/punk/hip-hop mash-up that is ready-made for the radio. "Right Now" is a fun and energetic single that finds Jasiah singing about love and sex. The instrumental finds strength in the elated synths and, of course, Barker's crisp percussions.

"[Lil Wayne] is the reason I even at 10 picked up a pen and tried to make raps, even if I was shitty at it," stated Jashiah to XXL. This song definitely sounds like something on Wayne's Rebirth project. Stream "Right Now" and let us know what you think below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitch, it’s always ’bout the money, what the fuck? (What the fuck?)

You were always tryna run me out my love (Out my love)

I was downin’ all my problems out this cup (Out this cup)

That’s enough (That’s enough), that’s enough (That’s enough)





