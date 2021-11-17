After teammate and close friend Odell Beckham Jr. was released by the Cleveland Browns last week, Browns receiver Jarvis Landry recently spoke on his own current situation and involvement within the team's offense. Or maybe his lack thereof, rather, as Landry told reporters that he didn't know why the targets aren't coming and the passing game hasn't been clicking thus far.

Yesterday, Landry hosted a Thanksgiving food drive for Cleveland families in need around the holiday season. Though when asked about on-field matters following Beckham Jr.'s departure, Jarvis was honest, telling reporters that:

"I haven't been able--, been getting the ball so much either," Landry said respectfully. "But at the end of the day, I've been able to do with the opportunities I'm given. Yeah, I'm battling some things but on Sunday, I always give everything that I have. And that won't ever change."

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Landry acknowledged that nagging ailments may have had something to do with his slow start this year, as the Pro Bowl receiver has totaled just 219 yards receiving on 23 receptions and only one touchdown through Cleveland's first 10 weeks. Landry's injuries also forced the receiver to miss games earlier this season.

When a reporter asked the Browns' wideout why he wasn't getting the ball as much as he normally would and for reasons why Cleveland's receiving game hasn't been what people had expected to this point, Landry apologized and told reporters that he did not know.

The 5-5 Cleveland Browns take on a winless Detroit Lions team at home this Sunday.

Check out Jarvis Landry's response at the Thanksgiving foot drive, below: