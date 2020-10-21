In a twist that nobody saw coming, it has been confirmed that Jared Leto will officially be reprising his much-maligned role as The Joker, marking his first time playing the character since 2016's Suicide Squad. While he won't be getting his own film in the vein of Joaquin Phoenix's recent Joker, IGN confirms that Letro will be joining the cast of Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is set to undergo reshoots. Aside from Leto, it's been confirmed that Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Ray Fisher will also be returning to shoot some new footage.

Jason LaVeris/WireImage/Getty Images

At this moment, it's unclear as to how Leto's Joker will factor into the long-awaited Snyder Cut, though some fans are intrigued as to whether he'll be sharing the screen with Ben Affleck's Batman. Given the largely negative response Leto's interpretation of the beloved Clown Prince Of Crime elicited from, it stands to reason that both the actor and Snyder will go to great lengths to leave a positive impression this time around -- and who knows, perhaps a scene-stealing appearance in the Justice League remix will help Letro strengthing his association with the character.

Look for Leto's return to land when the Zack Snyder cut hits HBO Max next year, delivered in four installments. Though information is scarce at this moment, many are hoping that Snyder's revisitation of the panned film will help align some of the wrongs after all these years. Regardless of how you might feel about both Justice League and Jared Leto's Joker, it's admittedly intriguing to see them come together for a last hurrah. What are your expectations for this one?