Jared Dudley is seen as one of those veteran players that you love to have in the locker room. He has played for numerous teams over the span of his career and he knows what he's talking about in regards to basketball operations. Last season, Dudley was playing for the Brooklyn Nets and saw the team go on an interesting run that ended in the first round of the playoffs. Since leaving Brooklyn, the team has signed the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Dudley was asked about the Nets' signings and how both of those players were supposed to go to the New York Knicks. Dudley was quite harsh on the Knicks and essentially blamed their incompetent management for not being able to secure the two biggest free agents of last summer.

Al Bello/Getty Images

“And let’s be honest, if the Knicks are run right, the Knicks get them easily. It’s not even close,” Dudley said. “If the Knicks are run halfway decent, they get KD and Kyrie. Like, literally had to do everything right and got them.”

Considering Dudley used to play for the Knicks' biggest rival, his comments shouldn't be all that surprising. After all, James Dolan continues to clowned for the decisions he has made over the years. Dudley's words are just salt in the wound.

