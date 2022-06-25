Today (June 25), marks the 13th anniversary of Michael Jackson's death. In 2009, the world lost, what most considered to be, the King of Pop. He was also noted as one of the most prominent figures of the 20th century, creating music that is still being sung 'til this day. He left behind three children, eight siblings, and millions of fans.

Still mourning his loss, his sister, legendary singer, and actress, Janet Jackson, remembered his passing by posting a picture of them on her Instagram account. The image showed a young Michael and Janet standing side by side in front of a window with a skyline view in the background. Janet accompanied the post with a white heart emoji.

In her documentary series that aired at the beginning of the year, Janet spoke on the relationship that she and her brother had from childhood leading up to his passing. She expressed that as kids she and Michael were inseparable and that he was the sibling to whom she was closest. Aside from their tight bond, the songstress also detailed that he would bully her, calling her names that they would, later on, laugh about.

Further down the road, the two's relationship began to shift. "I remember really loving the ‘Thriller’ album, but for the first time in my life I felt it was different between us, a shift was happening. That’s the time Mike and I started going our separate ways. He just wasn’t as fun as he used to be," she'd said in the doc.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The sibling duo wasn't as close as they had been in the past, but the love they had for each other was unexplainable. In years since his death, his sister has paid tribute to him numerous times and kept his name alive.

Rest in peace, Michael.