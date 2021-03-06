Israel Adesanya is one of the best fighters in the world right now and fans are wondering whether or not anyone will be able to take him down. Tonight, Adesanya will be going up against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 and in a brand new interview with TMZ, the Polish fighter explained why he has a brand new advantage on Izzy.

Essentially, Blachowicz and his fiancee had a child back in December, and now he feels more motivated than ever before. When athletes have kids, they typically elevate their performance and it seems like Blachowicz is ready to move that trend forward.

"Mentally, I'm stronger," Blachowicz claimed. "Bigger motivation for everything right now. To hit harder, work harder. I do this for him right now."

"I believe that I'm going to be the first one who beat him after this Saturday," he added. "He gonna be 20 and 1, this what I believe and that's it. I know that he's really great fighter, amazing fighter, one of the best in the world but anyway I got my time right now, it's my division and I will stop him." For now, Adesanya remains favored in the fight as you typically have to go for the undefeated guy, until he's no longer undefeated anymore. Tonight will be a tough test for both men, and we're sure it will make for a wonderful matchup.

